Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.