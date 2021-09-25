Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $636,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $188.28 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $124.26 and a 12 month high of $192.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.00.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

