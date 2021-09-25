Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $523,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $36.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.04.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

