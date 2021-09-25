Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTS. CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SMTS opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,615 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 759,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Metals by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 539,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sierra Metals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

