Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

