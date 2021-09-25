Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.