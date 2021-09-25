Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 199,425 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,756,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,595. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

