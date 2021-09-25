Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 463,932 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 463,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.07% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,329,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

