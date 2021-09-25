Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,414.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $355.70. 608,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,787. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.25 and its 200 day moving average is $354.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

