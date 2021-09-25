Ergoteles LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3,608.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,204 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.39. 39,923,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,017,883. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

