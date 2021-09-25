Ergoteles LLC Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 411,656 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,035,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,068,264. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

