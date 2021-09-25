Ergoteles LLC Makes New $14.66 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 71,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9,459.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $156.57. 3,345,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

