Ergoteles LLC Makes New $15.78 Million Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 79,778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

BLD traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $219.24. The company had a trading volume of 164,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,651. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

