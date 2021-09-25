Ergoteles LLC Makes New $16.75 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.24% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $52,861,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 160.8% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,360,000 after buying an additional 803,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 5,168,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,503. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

