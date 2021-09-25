Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Baidu by 31.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Baidu by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 64,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,709,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $7,166,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,949. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

