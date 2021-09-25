Ergoteles LLC Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $460,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $725.24. 272,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $692.08 and a 200 day moving average of $621.42. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.17 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

