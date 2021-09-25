Ergoteles LLC Takes $15.05 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 749,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $4,190,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,168,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 126,411.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 9,075,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,761,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

