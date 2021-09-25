Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMBL. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMBL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 246,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,654. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.