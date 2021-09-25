Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.55 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

