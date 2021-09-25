Ethverse Price Hits $0.0834 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $658,793.46 and approximately $79,843.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00738617 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.62 or 0.01213213 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,987,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,897,702 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

