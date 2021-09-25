European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JEO opened at GBX 842 ($11.00) on Friday. European Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 594 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 834.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 765.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.91 million and a PE ratio of -12.91.

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total value of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

