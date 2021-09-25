Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,831.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

