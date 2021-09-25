EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Head-To-Head Review

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and CFN Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.54 -$1.68 million $0.64 37.41 CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 21.39 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Risk & Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.00% -8.26% 4.16% CFN Enterprises -162.73% N/A -242.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVO Payments and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 1 2 0 2.67 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

EVO Payments beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

