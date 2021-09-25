ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Reaches $806,029.64 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $806,029.64 and $1,158.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016237 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001419 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 226.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

