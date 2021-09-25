Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $995,537.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.77 or 0.99968477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.22 or 0.06786764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.97 or 0.00765927 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

