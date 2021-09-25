Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $172.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $194.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.