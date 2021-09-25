Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 163,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,715,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,338,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14,705.2% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.96. 18,784,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,495,637. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $995.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.