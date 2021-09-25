Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

