Financial Insights Inc. Invests $56,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock worth $2,307,497,039. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.