Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 902 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.27 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

