First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.99. 61,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,076,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

