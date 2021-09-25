First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.32.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.79. The company has a market cap of C$15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

