Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

FSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE FSR opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.