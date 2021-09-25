Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in S&P Global by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $453.08. 552,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,901. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.