Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $120,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $22,149,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,397,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,986,000 after acquiring an additional 52,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.36. 4,399,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.