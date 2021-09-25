Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,600 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

