Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 69.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 150,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 218,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 49,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,241 shares of company stock worth $30,026,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.94. 7,617,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,015,620. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

