Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $54,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $231.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average of $219.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

