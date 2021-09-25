Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

