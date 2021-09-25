FLC Capital Advisors Takes $265,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.03.

NYSE LMT opened at $349.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.81 and its 200 day moving average is $371.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.