FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $130.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

