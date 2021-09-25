Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 370.57 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

