Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 85,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.