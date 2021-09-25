Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $79,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 223,758 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $311.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.81 and its 200-day moving average is $242.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

