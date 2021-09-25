Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.30.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $311.90 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.