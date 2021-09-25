Fortis’ (FTS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

TSE:FTS opened at C$57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.87. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

