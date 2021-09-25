Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

