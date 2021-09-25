Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $39,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $131.49 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

