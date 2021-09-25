Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $336.38 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002341 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $336.38 million and $14.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 339,354,077 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

