Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

